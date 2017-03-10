Edison students celebrate Black History Month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the West Orange High School Jubilee Choir, boys’ step team and girls’ step team visited Edison Middle School on Feb. 28 to celebrate Black History Month, much to the delight of students and staff.

The annual event brings together the Edison choir and Jubilee Choir, who together sang the black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice.” Performances from the award-winning girls’ and boys’ step teams brought cheers and laughter from the students.

“We are so happy to have our former Edison students here with us today,” Assistant Principal Steve Melendez said at the event, telling his current students: “In a few years, this will be you, so work hard, do your best, and look forward to the opportunities that await you at West Orange High School.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD