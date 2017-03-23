Donaldson makes bail and is released from county jail

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Leo Donaldson, the former Bloomfield High School coach and teacher charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, was released from the Essex County Correctional Facility on March 13 after posting a bail of $300,000 with no 10 percent. Donaldson was arrested Oct. 27 and incarcerated for 134 days. His original bail was $400,000.

He was initially represented by Peter Gilbreth but recently change attorneys. In a telephone interview, Gilbreth would not comment on the change.

Donaldson is currently represented by Timothy Smith. In a telephone interview last week, Smith said that he had been Donaldson’s attorney for several weeks and he did not know why Donaldson change attorneys. Smith said he filed for bail reduction.

“He’s innocent until proven guilty,” Smith said. “He’s entitled to be out on bail.”

Smith said he had not yet seen the evidence against his client and did not know if a court appearance for him had been scheduled.

“He was just bailed out,” Smith said. “We may not even have a time at this time.”

Donaldson is charged with first degree aggravated sexual assault; second degree aggravated sexual assault by contact; third degree aggravated criminal sexual contact; and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arrested Oct. 27 after being discharged from a hospital he had entered Oct. 20, the day Bloomfield School District authorities were notified of his arrest warrant. Donaldson is a Bloomfield resident.

According to Kathy Carter, the spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Donaldson must stay away from the victims and school property.

“Mr. Donaldson is presumed innocent,” Smith said in an email. “With that said, we will leave no stone unturned in vigorously defending his rights and interests as they relate to the charges against him.”