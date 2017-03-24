Bike-storage facility to open in Center’s parking garage

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Parking Authority has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Bloomfield Bike Depot for Friday, March 24, at 3:30 p.m.

“It is a new facility that will offer local resident safe and secure storage for their bicycles right here in Bloomfield Center’s parking garage,” said Ollyn Lettman, the director of the Bloomfield Center Alliance, in an email. “It’s a collaboration between the Bloomfield Parking Authority and the New Jersey Walk and Bike Coalition.”

According to the website for the bike depot, there will be a fee to park a bike. Information can be obtained by going to: http://www.njbwc.org/bloomfield-bike-depot/

Lettman said the BCA is currently planning its second Bloomfield Center Block Party, Lettman said. This event takes place along Washington Street between Glenwood Avenue and Farrand Street, alongside Glenwood Villages.

“It’s scheduled for Saturday, May 20, and like last year will feature delicious food from Bloomfield restaurants, music and family fun,” Lettman said.

He said the BCA is also planning a free workshop for local small business owners. It will offer them ideas and insights on storefront design and facade improvements. This class, “The Essentials of Effective Storefronts,” is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18.

”It will be presented by a nationally acclaimed expert in retail design,” Lettman said. “I should note that we are working with staff from our counterparts at the Montclair and West Orange Business Improvement Districts who will be bringing a number of their small business owners to Bloomfield Center to take part in this valuable, informative class.”

Lettman said the class would take place in Bloomfield Center.