GR Historical Society seeks restoration projects for the annual preservation awards

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Historical Society is currently accepting nominations for consideration in its annual preservation awards program. This award recognizes excellence in the preservation and restoration of historic buildings and architectural features.

In keeping with its commitment to promote an appreciation of the historic buildings of Glen Ridge, the Historical Society seeks to honor thorough and historically accurate restorations.

Judging standards include architectural integrity, accuracy, quality of construction, craftsmanship and/or technical excellence.

All types of construction are considered. Awards will be presented in two different categories: extensive exterior renovations and smaller, detailed restoration work. Past winners have included porch reconstructions, dormer restorations, and adaptive reuse. Only the exteriors of buildings will be considered.

Nominees will be asked to submit a description of the project and any available photos of the project before, during, and after construction. Any historical research undertaken as part of the restoration should be submitted as well.

Nominations and application requests should be submitted to Karin Robinson at karinrobinson.arch@verizon.net.

Applications are due by Monday, April 3. Winners will be honored with a bronze plaque and a slide show presentation as part of the annual meeting of the Glen Ridge Historical Society on April 20. If you have restored your house — or know someone who has — send in a nomination.

The Glen Ridge Historical Society is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to educate and inspire residents and to preserve the borough’s oral archival and architectural history. It strives to achieve these goals through research projects, preservation efforts, educational opportunities and capital campaigns. The society supports both a museum room which houses a collection of historical artifacts, and file folders for every building in the borough.

The folders contain photographs, construction dates, and other available information such as ownership histories.

he museum room and its files are open to the public on the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon, or by appointment through its website www.glenridgehistory.org. In addition, the Society compiles a directory of restoration resources containing recommendations and contact information for contractors, painters, cabinetmakers, architects, and other restoration and renovation professionals.

Members are invited to an annual holiday party in a distinguished historic home in Glen Ridge. Membership in the Society is open to all.