Venezia announces candidates for council races in June

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia announced Monday, March 13, his slate of council candidates for the upcoming June primary. Jenny Mundell will be running for the 1st Ward council seat; Councilman Nicholas Joanow for the 2nd Ward seat, and Sarah Cruz for 3rd Ward seat.

“Jenny, Nick and Sarah are exactly the kind of people Bloomfield needs in local government,” Venezia said in a statement. “I am proud to announce their candidacies today and give them my full endorsement. They each bring a varied and impressive set of personal and professional experiences to the table and I’m excited to get to work with them to continue moving our community forward.”

Mundell is a Bloomfield resident and homeowner since 2010.

“She is an experienced fundraising and development professional with expertise in both health care and higher education,” according to the statement.

Mundell currently works as a senior director of donor relations at RWJ Barnabas Health, helping to secure financial support for essential hospital programs. She is an active member of several community and neighborhood organizations and is passionate about a variety of issues, including access to public resources, continuing to develop the downtown area and keeping property taxes stable.

Joanow is seeking his fourth term. A Bloomfield resident for more than 40 years, he is a retired guidance counselor from the East Orange school system.

“As a council member, Nick has been the driving force behind the ongoing transformation of the Lion Gate property into a major new park and flood mitigation project that will benefit the entire community,” the statement said.

“Nick not only worked to make the project a reality, he was also part of the team that secured over $5 million in grants for its construction, reducing costs for Bloomfield taxpayers.”

Cruz is employed by the Newark School District planning and overseeing afterschool and summer programs. She has been a Bloomfield resident for 17 years and her family has been active in local recreation programs. Cruz is a foster parent who volunteers her time at local YMCAs.

“She is also a board member in a national afterschool advocacy program,” according to the statement. “She is running for 3rd Ward Council to work with Team Venezia on improving youth outreach programs and providing additional opportunities for our kids.”

The deadline for candidate petitions to be delivered to the municipal clerk’s office is 4 p.m., Monday, April 3. The primary is Tuesday, June 6.