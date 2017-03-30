Voters pass the referendum by a wide margin

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The public referendum to issue $24 million in bonds to upgrade existing school facilities and acquire a building for expansion was passed by Glen Ridge voters by a margin of 2 to 1. The uncertified results had 1,024 voting for the referendum and 505 against it. Three provisional ballots remain to be counted, according to Michael Rohal, the borough administrator. Twenty-two ballots were absentee votes.

Following the tally, Glen Ridge Board of Education President Betsy Ginsburg, speaking as she did when re-elected to office, said the results of an election are always a surprise “and an honor that our constituents have faith in us. You never take anything for granted.”

She said she had not yet focused on who would have voted against the referendum.

“We won in every district,” she said. “I think it probably always comes down to money.”

By passing the referendum, taxpayers will be paying an additional $487 annually on the average-assessed Glen Ridge property of $543,553. That increase would not be felt until the bonds are issued late next summer, according to Schools Superintendent Dirk Phillips. However, Phillips said that increase would be tempered by a $262 decrease in taxes when the bonding debt for the high school expansion is paid off. This will be at the end of February 2022.

Considering those who voted against the proposal, Phillips said everyone has different financial needs. He said the BOE tried to address both the educational and financial needs of the community.

The next thing to be done, he said, was to hire an architect and a construction company “and get a deal for the Wells Fargo building.” The building is a former school that will be converted back to a school. Phillips said the property has been appraised at $5 million.

“There are always roadblocks acquiring land,” he said. “You just have to work through them.”

Ginsburg said the hard work starts the day after the vote.

“We have to do what everyone expects,” she said. “We’ll celebrate and then the hard work starts. Tomorrow we’ll start working with the professionals.” She said there will be a lot of paperwork in a project of this scope.