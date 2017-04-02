Jaycees give awards to those who help others

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Jaycees have announced the recipients of its 2017 Distinguished Service Awards, with the announcement coming from former Nutley Commissioner Walt Smith. A past president of the New Jersey Jaycees, Smith serves as chairman of the judges’ panel.

The Nutley Jaycees is part of a national organization that serves as a junior chamber of commerce.

This year’s winners are:

• John Monaco, recipient of the Business Award and owner of A Personal Touch Florist in Nutley;

• Lynn Zazzali, recipient of the Educator of the Year Award and a teacher in the Nutley School District;

• Linda Buset, recipient of the Civic Affairs Award, who serves on the Nutley Historic Preservation Committee and in the Nutley Chamber of Commerce;

• Marianne Zurawski, recipient of the Public Health and Safety Award, who serves on the Nutley Rescue Squad; and

• Salvatore Scarpelli, recipient of the Outstanding Young Man of the Year Award and co-chairman of the Go Green Committee and Nutley RAKES program.

Other panel judges include Dr. Steven Clarke, local businessman John Brown, Nutley Schools Superintendent Julie Glazer, former director of special education Barbara Hirsch; and former New Jersey Assemblyman and Nutley Board of Education trustee Fred Scalera.

The winners will be honored at the Jaycees’ upcoming dinner on April 5, at The Valley Regency in Clifton.

Smith told the Nutley Journal that a lot of consideration goes into choosing the award recipients.

“When we get a nomination, we give it a lot of thought,” Smith said in a recent phone interview. “The judges have been involved in the community for decades.”

Smith lauded this year’s recipients.

“Each of the recipients has been dedicated to their profession and to making Nutley a better place to live,” Smith said.

Business Award recipient Monaco, who has owned the popular Nutley flower shop for the past 30 years, told the Nutley Journal that he is grateful to the Nutley community.

“The town is giving me a proclamation for 30 years of business,” Monaco said in a recent phone interview. “I’m just very honored to win this after 30 years. This is bigger than an Emmy.”

Monaco supports many local charities and has been honored by the VFW, Roche, the American Legion and The Phoenix Center, where he has mentored special-needs children in making floral arrangements. Monaco, who also served as a volunteer emergency medical technician for more than eight years, said he was overwhelmed when he found out about the award.

“I was shaking when I got the call,” he said. “All my hard work has paid off. I can’t thank anybody but the Nutley community. I’m very grateful for what I’ve got.”

Educator of the Year winner Zazzali came to the Nutley School District in 2007, where she is a seventh-grade science teacher at John H. Walker Middle School.

There, she spearheads new and innovative programs, such as schoolwide trips to clean the parks and an initiative to develop an outdoor classroom, working closely with The Passaic Sewer Commission, the Nutley Education Foundation, the Nutley Parks and Recreation department, and the district to do so. Both students and the community now enjoy their outdoor classroom in Booth Park.

Zazzali said she enjoys being a part of the Nutley community.

“Living in Nutley with my husband and children, I appreciate all of the things this community has to offer,” Zazzali told Nutley Journal in a March 17 email. “As a teacher, I strive to challenge my children to learn, but also to become more involved in their community. Along with my colleagues we work to keep our parks clean and the entire school participates in a schoolwide cleanup at the end of the school year. I feel so fortunate to be receiving this award and lucky to call my school my second home.”

Civic Affairs Award recipient Buset, a longtime volunteer and community activist with numerous groups, was active in the Spring Garden School PTO and served as president of the organization for three years. She also served as adviser to the Vincent Methodist Church Youth Group for 10 years, focusing on raising funds for the Starfish Foundation to help those in need, as well as children suffering from AIDS.

Buset has been a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Mountainside Hospital, Clara Maass Medical Center, Relay for Life, Nutley Family Service Bureau, The Cody Foundation, and The Scarpelli Civic Association. Most recently, she took part in the Polar Plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected for this award,” Buset told the Nutley Journal in a March 17 email, also noting that she has been volunteering since she was 18. “I had some amazing role models who taught me by example the love of volunteerism. I receive much more than I give when I volunteer my time. I believe there is an incredible value to the service to others and it makes me happy to do it.”

Buset said her children, now grown, volunteer their time for their own children and the community, and hopes she had a part in setting an example for them.

“It makes me very proud to see their volunteer spirits at work,” Buset said. “We can’t do everything, but we can all do something to make a difference in the lives of others. I hope to keep volunteering for as long as possible.”

Public Health and Safety Award winner Zurawski has served the community for more than 25 years in leadership and administrative capacities. She joined the volunteer emergency rescue squad in 1992 and was part of its Thursday night crew for 17 years. She has responded to more than 2,400 emergency calls during her tenure with the rescue squad and in 2009 became a full-time employee as an assistant to the EMS coordinator. Zurawski was promoted to the position of office manager in 2014 and has served as vice president of the squad for three consecutive terms.

She said she is deeply honored by the award from the Nutley Jaycees.

“I am deeply honored to be the recipient of the Jaycees Distinguished Service Award for Public Safety and Health,” Zurawski told the Nutley Journal in a March 20 email. “In April of this year will mark my 25th year with the squad. It has been such a rewarding experience to be able to help the community and be there for them in their time of need.”

Outstanding Young Man of the Year Award winner Scarpelli, son of Nutley Mayor Joseph Scarpelli, volunteers with Nutley Music Boosters and the Scarpelli Civic Association, and has worked to raise awareness of the importance of green choices. He has also become a familiar face at the Nutley Farmers Market, where he often volunteers his time.

As co-coordinator of the Random Acts of Kindness Extended to Seniors program, or RAKES, Scarpelli provides assistance to seniors and others unable to rake their leaves. In addition, Scarpelli serves as Nutley’s representative for the Essex County Pedestrian Safety Committee, and serves as graphic designer for various township departments and special events.

For additional information about the Jaycees DSA Awards Dinner, contact Steve Clarke at 973-235-1515 or sgclarke@optonline.net.