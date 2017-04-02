Standing together for the community

NUTLEY, NJ — The Knights of Columbus Shoulder to Shoulder program is a ‘Good Neighbor Police Community Relations Program’ that encourages a positive, strong relationship with local police departments. Above, K of C member John Wlosek makes a presentation of the program to the Nutley Police Department. Pictured from left are officers Maria Hamlin, Antonio Siblia, Jonathan Lopez, Andrew Van Dorn, Rick Scwarz, Christopher Melilli, PJ Sandomenico, Nutley Police Chief Tom Strumolo, Nutley Commissioner Alphonse Petracco, Knights of Columbus member Stan Novack and Knights of Columbus member and organizer of the Shoulder to Shoulder event , John Wlosek, Nutley PD Capt. Rob Irwin, Nutley PD Sgt. Peter Tiene, and Officer Matt Canova.