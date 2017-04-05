LMS Multicultural Expo celebrates culture and diversity

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual Multicultural Expo at Liberty Middle School on March 22 celebrated the cultures and diversity of the students, staff and community with activities, food and performances.

Principal Bob Klemt was enthusiastic about the event, dressing in traditional German garb.

“The kids were so excited putting this together, and they did a fantastic job of working to make the expo successful,” he said in a press release.

A multicultural meal, including Mexican, Italian and American favorites and a dessert table of international goodies provided by Liberty families, filled the cafeteria. A Zumba class led by Carol Fastiggi and cooking classes by Benji’s Taqueria and teacher Jane Horwitz were held during the event.

Inside the gym, information tables were set up featuring the cultures of students, and the highlight of the evening was cultural performances by students, which included a fan dance by Chiaohan Peggy Yu’s Chinese class, Bengali songs and Bollywood dancing, an Irish jig, the hora, Philippine folk dance tinikling, South Korean dancing to K-pop, a demonstration of Brazilian martial art capoeira, African dances and Nigerian songs.

Teachers Sue Zaccaro and Vince DeJesus helped to organize the successful event, which not only celebrated culture, but the sense of family at Liberty Middle School.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD