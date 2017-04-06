Gregory teacher combines literacy and physical education

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in kindergarten and first grade at Gregory Elementary School enjoyed some very special gym classes during the month of March, thanks to physical education teacher Lisa Asman.

Asman wanted to complement the English language arts activities celebrating Dr. Seuss and Read Across America activities at Gregory School and designed an innovative gym program. Asman read “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” by Dr. Seuss, to the delight of kindergarten students during their March 22 gym class.

When Asman finished reading, she directed the students in an activity that required coordination, balance, fine motor skills and the ability to follow directions. Students formed lines and had to toss large stuffed fish to each other. When a fish reached the end of the line, a student would take a small plastic fish and bring it to the front of the line along with the fish, and the students would change places.

Kevin Alvine, supervisor of physical education and health for K-12, was excited about the program Asman had created.

“Lisa is one of our strongest phys. ed. teachers,” he said in a press release. “She is always developing clever physical education programs to complement the curriculum, and the students have really enjoyed her literacy initiative.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD