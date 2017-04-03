Pep rally kicks off spring sports season at WOHS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — An enthusiastic crowd of supporters joined the spring sports teams in West Orange High School’s Tarnoff Gym on March 30 to celebrate the start of the season. Baseball, softball, track and field, boys’ tennis, lacrosse and golf are scheduled to begin their seasons this April.

Athletic Director Ron Bligh and coaches introduced all athletes who made the honor roll with all A’s and B’s, and the principal’s honor roll with all A’s, with emcee Tim Blumkin announcing the teams, which each performed a humorous sketch or dance to entertain the audience.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Babinski