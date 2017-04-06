Henry and Tarver elected, but Orange BOE results not certified yet

ORANGE, NJ — The results of the Orange Board of Education’s special election on Tuesday, March 28, are in, with Derrick Henry and Tyrone Tarver winning the eight-month and 20-month seats on the board with 177 and 160 votes, respectively. Essex County Clerk Chris Durkin said he will wait to certify the results until Superior Court Judge Tom Vena has made a ruling on Thursday, April 13.

The electoral turnout was very low, with only 1,167 total votes cast out of 15,000 registered Orange voters; more than 3,000 people voted in favor of Public Question No. 1 on Nov. 8, 2016, changing the school district from Type 1, with a board appointed by the mayor, to Type 2, with an elected board. Last week’s special election was held to increase the board from seven to nine members, as the new format requires.

“It is unusual for a judge to ask that the certification of an election be delayed,” said Durkin on Monday, March 27. “We would normally certify the election results eight days after election day.”

According to Vena and Durkin, Mayor Warren and the BOE would like the results of last year’s Public Question No. 1 vote overturned and a new vote on that old question ordered, rendering the results of the special election moot. Durkin said he would not certify the results of the special election until after Vena makes his decision on the matter.

Attorney Stephen Edelstein, representing the mayor and BOE, is arguing the entire election should be scrapped and voters given another chance to go back and reconsider Public Question No. 1, as last year’s ballot was incorrect and insufficient, because it was not worded to let voters know how the change in the board type would impact the city’s ability to issue bonds to pay for capital improvements at Orange schools.

Attorney Robert Tarver, who is representing the City Council, had initiated the process of switching board types in 2014, asking voters if they wanted to make the switch. He is now arguing for the courts to allow the change that voters said they wanted to proceed.

“I know some people are upset at the low voter turnout, but we also must remember how the reduced hours would make it harder for certain individuals to vote,” said R.A.D.I.C.A.L. Orange social and political group member Khemani Gibson on Wednesday, March 29. Gibson organized an Orange BOE candidates forum at a church on Cleveland Street on Sunday, March 12, prior to the original date for the special election, Tuesday, March 14. The election was rescheduled due to a snow storm.

Henry and Tyrone Tarver had been formally endorsed by the Orange Democratic Municipal Committee, after a pre-election event held by West Ward Councilman Harold J. Johnson on Wednesday, March 1.

“Regarding the election, the people of Orange spoke,” said Orange Democratic Municipal Committee Chairman and East Ward Councilman Kerry Coley on Tuesday, April 3. “Even with reduced hours and rain, the people spoke.”

According to Durkin’s office, there were a total of 566 ballots cast for the eight-month seat and 601 ballots cast for the 20-month seat. For the eight-month seat the results are: Henry, 177; Pat Arthur, 145; Tisa Singleton, 72; Courtney J. Thomas, 51; Mia Garrett, 34; Fred Vandermeer Jr., 28; John Lasell, 25; Franceria E. Moore, 21; and 13 write-in votes. For the 20-month seat, Tarver, 160; Elroy Corbitt, 118; Thomas M. Wright, 78; David Wright, 70; Marie Yvrose Celestin, 38; Rachel G. Archelus, 32; Anthony P. Johnson, 33; Hashim Garrett, 28; Terri A. Jackson, 25; Celeste Newell, 9; Melissa Kollar, 7; and three write-ins.

“Wow, not bad for somebody who did absolutely no campaigning,” said Corbitt on Tuesday, March 28, after the election results were relayed to him.

“I got 16 write-in votes,” said West Ward District Leader William Hathaway, on Tuesday, March 28. “Not bad, considering I waited until the very end to tell people that I was candidate and asked them to write my name in on the ballot at the polls. I’ll do better next time in November.”