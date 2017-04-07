Newark hosts 2017 Mayor’s Basketball Tournament

NEWARK, NJ — Residents are reminded that the city of Newark’s 2017 Mayor’s Basketball Tournament for adult men and women, boys aged 18 and younger, and girls aged 18 and younger is rolling today, Friday, April 7, through Monday, April 10, with the championship game on Saturday, April 15, at the John F. Kennedy Recreation Center, 211 West Kinney St., with the entrance on Howard Street.

“This annual basketball tournament is the kind of action we want all of Newark’s youth to enjoy,” Mayor Ras J. Baraka said. “I commend our dedicated recreation team for organizing this event, which promotes the health and well-being of our residents, while defeating childhood obesity. I encourage all of our residents to support our teams as they take it to the hoop at the courts of the JFK Recreation Center.”

“The Mayor’s Basketball Tournament gives our youth a positive, wholesome activity during their spring break that helps them build strong minds, strong bodies and teaches them valuable life lessons about competition and sportsmanship. I congratulate the entire Recreation team on developing and operating this program,” said Recreation, Cultural Affairs and Senior Services Director Patrick Council.

“I look forward to the Mayor’s Basketball Tournament each year. I’ve been involved with the tournament since 1999 and, each year, the excitement grows. I enjoy watching the teams compete against each other. I’m looking forward to this year’s tournament,” said Recreation Manager Obalaji Jones.

The tournament is played on the JFK Recreation Center’s NBA regulation-size basketball court and will consist of teams in each of the following three categories:

Males 12 and younger

Males aged 13-14 – eighth grade

Males aged 15-18 – high school

Females aged 15-18 – high school

Adult men

Adult women

Last year, 70 teams participated in the tournament.

The tournament is sponsored by the Department of Recreation, Cultural Affairs and Senior Services. For more information or to register your team, contact Jones at 973-733-6454.