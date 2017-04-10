Bloomfield Civic Band is now accepting new members

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Civic Band is currently seeking new members, specifically players of brass, woodwind and percussion. Bloomfield residency is not required and there is no audition.

The Bloomfield Civic Band is a community concert band founded 70 years ago. The band consists of between 40 and 50 musicians. While some are music teachers or music professionals, others are simply enthusiastic amateurs who play for fun and recreation. If you enjoyed playing in your high school or college band, and would like the opportunity to put music back in your life, consider joining.

Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings, between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., from September through June, in the Band Room of Bloomfield Middle School on Huck Road.

In October, December, and April, the band presents indoor concerts at Bloomfield Middle School. On each Monday evening in July, the band performs outdoors on the Town Green. Programs include all kinds of music — from classical to contemporary. From time to time the band has performed with guest soloists, both instrumental and vocal.

Ordinarily, band members pay dues of $50 per year. However, for new members, the first year is free.

If you are interested in becoming a member, contact Lois De Julio at ldejulio@comcast.net or 973-338-1646.