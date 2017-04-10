Fairview raises funds for American Heart Assoc.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Enlisting the effort of its students, Fairview Elementary School recently raised $2,500 for the American Heart Association. The students received small toys from the AHA in return for the donations they brought in.

Their effort began March 7, and finished Monday, April 3, when the kids had the opportunity to promote a health and fitness event.

They did this at different play stations outside on the blacktop of the Fairview playground. The classes came out in groups for jump rope races, races to step through hoops and basketball shooting contests with music playing loudly in the background. The fundraiser was coordinated by special education teacher Jennifer Zarro. Students who raised the most money were given water bottles as prizes.

The grand finale was when the students had the opportunity to treat Zarro like a chicken cutlet. As she stood in a small wading pool wearing a plastic poncho, the students took turns pouring milk on her head, breaking eggs over her body and down her neck — one intrepid student threw her egg — and then “breaded” Zarro with feathers; it was all for a good cause.