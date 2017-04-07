RSVP Center celebrates Reading Buddies with Parisi, Rutzky

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The RSVP Center of Essex & Hudson Counties, which is sponsored by Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ, was pleased to meet with West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi and Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Rutzky at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School on April 5, which was Mayor’s Day.

RSVP Reading Buddies volunteers visit this school weekly to read to students in kindergarten through second grade. Parisi visited the classes and read a story to a kindergarten class. There are currently 51 Reading Buddies volunteers visiting elementary schools in West Orange, Maplewood-South Orange, Orange and Jersey City.

Photos Courtesy of Kimberly Colchamiro