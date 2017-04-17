WOBOE, WOEA reach tentative agreement

WEST ORANGE, NJ — According to an April 17 statement from the West Orange School District, the West Orange Board of Education and West Orange Education Association, the teachers’ union, have reached “a tentative agreement with regard to health benefits and salary increases.”

A contract has not been in place for nearly two years due to disagreements regarding health benefits and salary increases.

“There are still some important issues to resolve but health benefits and salary increases have been the major issues to agree upon,” the WOSD statement said, without any additional information.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.