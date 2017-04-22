Good crowd, fine weather at annual Easter Egg Hunt

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Department of Recreation said that its annual Easter egg hunt would begin at 9 a.m. sharp and they meant it: 500 plastic eggs hidden in plain sight for dozens of children to find at Carteret Park. It was all over in a matter of minutes.

The burst of activity began on the hour, Saturday, April 15, with Recreation Department Director Jim Cowan announcing the ground rules with a word of advice.

“I see people with baskets,” he said.

Cowan reminded everyone that the hunt was not a contest and there would be no trophies. There were enough eggs to go around if they were shared.

“There are 500 eggs,” he said. “I think everyone can get an egg.”

The plastic eggs were different colors. There were toys inside of them.

Cowan told everyone that the playground area near the roller hockey rink was the hunting ground for children in kindergarten or younger. Older than that, the area behind the rink was where they should go.

“There are no eggs hidden in the dog park,” he said. “Don’t go into the dog park.”

He told parents that if their child did not find an egg, come to him and he would point out places that had them. By 9:15, there was nothing more to find.

— Photos by Daniel Jackovino