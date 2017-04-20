WOPD Officer Brennan remembered in township ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange continues to honor the memory of Police Officer Edward J. Brennan, who joined the department circa 1917. On Thursday, April 20, the township held a ceremony to commemorate Brennan’s dedication to the township and to remember his service.

Brennan was the first West Orange police officer to die in the line of duty in the department’s 133-year history. He died March 3, 1927 from injuries he suffered five days earlier when he was thrown from his police motorcycle. He was found lying unconscious on Eagle Rock Avenue with his motorcycle just feet away.

