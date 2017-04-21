Seton Hall investment research team wins American championship

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — A team of Stillman School of Business students from Seton Hall University won the CFA Institute Research Challenge for the Americas. The team advanced to this level of the competition after being crowned regional champs at an event sponsored by the New York Society of Security Analysts.

With this latest victory the students have earned the right to compete in the Global Finals against champions from three other regions around the world — one from Europe, the Middle East and Africa; one from Asia Pacific; and another from South/Central America. The Seton Hall team will compete for the CFA Global Championship against these other championship teams in Prague on April 28.

With only four teams left in the competition, it is worth noting that nearly 1,100 teams from universities representing 81 countries participated in this year’s CFA Institute Research Challenge.

The CFA Institute has more than 120,000 members and is responsible for the administration of the chartered financial analyst credential, known as the most respected and recognized investment designation in the world.

A Seton Hall team has made the CFA New York regional “Final Four” an impressive 11 times in the past 15 years, has won the regional three times and has this year, for the second time, made it to the Global Final.

The Stillman Team for 2017 consists of MBA students Anthony Pescetto, Jonathan Glincman and Katie McCarthy; and undergraduates John Gallagher, a finance major, and Mark Moskwa, an economics major. Mentored by David Dineen, portfolio manager at Granahan Investment Management, the team devoted countless hours of their time, over the course of several months, to the competition.