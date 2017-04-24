Local residents learn about the horrors of the Holocaust

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WASHINGTON, DC — The South Orange-Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee sponsored an April 18 trip to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Lincoln Memorial and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial for 50 students, their teachers and guests, including two Holocaust survivors, who shared their testimony on the way to Washington, D.C.

This trip was taken in conjunction with the Morris Rubell Holocaust Remembrance Journeys Foundation, led by Morris’ son, Michael Rubell.

Photos Courtesy of Eve Morawski