BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Taste of Bloomfield, the exploration of local restaurant fare, was held at Oakeside Cultural Center on Sunday, April 23. According to Kim Reilly, the director of the center, 19 food vendors from Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair and Clifton were on hand. She estimated the diners at 250.

“It’s just a gathering of what Bloomfield has to offer,” she said. “If people aren’t quite sure of a particular food, you can come here, and get a little taste of it. If you like it, you are a patron of the restaurant.”

Cabaret singer and Bloomfield resident Corinna Sowers-Adler performed, and Renee Miscione won a $107 raffle.