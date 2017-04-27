Ex NPD chief questions tax impact of school renovation

NUTLEY, NJ — A former Nutley police chief is asking the mayor and board of commissioners to address what he believes is a serious economic issue in the township.

Robert DeLitta wrote a letter last month to Nutley’s mayor and board of commissioners after he read an article in a local newspaper “about a $69 million project district officials are proposing to address overcrowding in four school buildings.” The article, according to DeLitta’s March letter, alludes to the fear that Nutley homeowners would have to pick up a whopping tab.

The letter was addressed to Nutley Mayor Joseph Scarpelli, along with Nutley commissioners Thomas Evans, Mauro Tucci, Al Petracco and Steve Rogers.

“I was disturbed by a recent Nutley Sun article that alluded to a $70 million bill that the taxpayers are going to be responsible for,” DeLitta wrote in his letter.

“This is to renovate and provide for additional classroom space needed to accommodate additional students enrolling in the school system.”

The Nutley Public School District is planning construction projects at Washington and Yantacaw elementary schools, the John H. Walker Middle School and Nutley High School. As of December 2015, there were 4,070 students enrolled at all seven district schools — five elementary schools, one middle school and one high school.

According to the school district, the work is expected to cost $68.9 million, with the school board committing $2.4 million of its capital reserves and the balance to be bonded.

A referendum will be held in September seeking public approval to bond in the amount of the $66.5 million needed to cover the project.

In his letter, DeLitta alleged that the construction of multiple apartment complexes throughout the township has contributed to an increase in enrollment.

“The reason for this is clear — the numerous apartment complexes being constructed all over town,” DeLitta wrote. “The public official response is that they are primarily one-bedroom apartments and will not generate children. Guess what? That is a fallacy. Many of these children are living in one-bedroom apartments.”

DeLitta said in a recent phone interview that many Nutley citizens, particularly seniors, are having a tough time making ends meet. With the increased tax bill attached to the project, said DeLitta, the situation would become even more dire.

“For the average homeowner, they need to choose between basics,” DeLitta said. “A home worth $317,000 will see an increase of $189 per year just for the Board of Education, and that’s not counting county or municipal [taxes]. I’m asking and wondering why they haven’t put a moratorium on apartments and condominiums.”

According to DeLitta, he delivered the letters at the end of last month to the mayor and board of commissioners, asking it be read at the next town hall meeting.

“The letter wasn’t read,” DeLitta said.

The letter called out the board for what DeLitta said is a lack of empathy for Nutley’s residents.

“I see Nutley losing its historical character and forcing longtime residents out of Nutley because they can no longer pay their taxes,” he wrote. “The final result, in my opinion, is the failure of the governing body to have empathy for the citizens who hope to spend the rest of their lives in a beautiful, wonderful town.”

The Nutley Journal reached out to all four Nutley commissioners, but none responded to a request for comment as of press time. Nutley Mayor Joseph Scarpelli told the Nutley Journal that he, along with the board of commissioners, is sensitive to the issue of an increased tax burden.

“We’re very sensitive to our seniors on fixed incomes,” Scarpelli said in a recent phone interview. “The commissioners have taken all steps to control the situation.”

Alan Genitempo, township attorney for Nutley, told the Nutley Journal that, although there is a burden on taxpayers, a good school district is tied to good property values.

Genitempo also noted that the school district is asking for improvements that are vital for Nutley students.

“Anything they’re asking for isn’t an extravagance,” Genitempo said. “Without it, I don’t know how they’ll be able to manage. They need space. Trailers are not the answer.”

Genitempo said many of the schools’ gymnasiums have not been updated since the 1920s.

“These gyms are 100 years old,” he said. “They haven’t changed at all. It’s not educationally sound. The Board of Education has tried to work with the Board of Commissioners on this issue and hopefully we can address it.”

According to Nutley Superintendent of Schools Julie Glazer, there have been some misconceptions regarding the possible tax burden on residents.

“There are a few residents posting info that I am sure they believe is correct, but is not accurate,” Glazer told the Nutley Journal in an April 19 email. “We continue to address this in each of our Town Halls and public meetings, and the mayor has also done an excellent job of explaining.”

Glazer said the average assessed home in Nutley is $316,427, and that the most recent tax rate certification in 2016 from the township shows a rate of $3.370 per $100 of assessed value, thereby making the average tax $10,663.59.

It’s the steady percentage increase assumed at or near the 2 percent capped by the state that drives annual tax increases, said Glazer, not the bonds.

“An approved referendum at the estimated construction costs presented would add approximately $379 to that number,” Glazer said. “The board’s plan is to bond over two years, making the addition $189.50 the first year and $189.50 the second year. A bond, like a mortgage, gets funded up front, and then paid over time — 25 years in this case — in largely equal annual payments, so the payment of the referendum bonds would be a fixed amount each year.”

Glazer also maintains that there are outstanding bonds from past referendums that will be fully paid off in the coming years, eventually reducing part of the annual cost.

“We recognize this is complex,” Glazer said, “and as we continue to present the referendum proposal to the taxpayers, we will endeavor to remain as clear and transparent as possible. We want everyone to have their questions answered accurately, with the best information available.”

Nutley Realtor Lori Monaco, who sits on the Nutley Rent Leveling Board, said Essex County residents are already overburdened by taxes. “I know this proposal is creating more fear and uncertainty,” Monaco told the Nutley Journal in an April 19 email. “Taxes are one of the biggest reasons people decide to sell and move out. There have been several apartment buildings built recently, with property owners carrying huge taxes they claim it helps to offset.”

Monaco said some property owners without children may be disturbed that the majority of their taxes go to the school system.

In addition, said Monaco, the burden often falls on the middle class. According to Monaco, the Nutley Rent Leveling Board is currently collecting data on the issue of multiple-unit dwellings. “We are collecting data regarding the occupants and the children of all apartment houses including all the new construction so we can determine, or help determine, the impact on the school system,” Monaco said. “These reports are delivered to the commissioners.”

Scarpelli, meanwhile, said, “Our schools are at the breaking point.”

“We either do nothing or build trailers, which is not good for property taxes. The school additions will eliminate the trailers.”

According to Scarpelli, some actions may help to alleviate the tax burden.

“We understand the burden this will put on taxpayers, but there are things we can do on the BOE and municipal side to help,” Scarpelli said. “We know something needs to be done.”

As for the increased number of apartment complexes, Scarpelli called it “part of a larger issue.”

DeLitta said a $70 million bill is just too steep for his neighbors, adding, “It’s too much of a hardship.”

“What’s their next option? Putting their house up for sale and moving out of town? I hear people in line at CVS saying that they’re taking less pills than they need because they can’t afford it. For the average citizen on a fixed income, this is pretty tough. This doesn’t give them too many options. There are lots of seniors in the midst of long-term care and you have to make ends meet. A lot of people are in this predicament.”

Scarpelli agreed that the situation should be addressed.

“It’s incumbent on us to mitigate the situation in some way,” he said. “We have to put our heads together.”