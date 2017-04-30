Free rabies immunization keeps pets healthy

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — Hundreds of concerned and caring local dog and cat owners brought their furry friends to the annual free rabies immunization clinic, which took place inside the Chestnut Street firehouse on the evenings of April 17 and 18. Staff members from the Nutley Animal Hospital teamed with local officials, volunteer community members and Nutley High School students to make the event as comfortable and stress-free for all four-legged family members who were in attendance. The quick and painless injection was provided at no cost to the public and is good for three years. The state Department of Health encourages that all dogs and cats receive the vaccination in an effort to stop the spread of rabies.

— Photos by David VanDeventer