Nutley High School Female Athlete of the Month

Jaela Small, track and field

You run cross-country in the fall and you’re a jumper in the spring. Which do you like best?

“I personally like running best because I get to compete against my opponents who push me to do better.”

How did you get into track and field?

“Years ago Nutley had a recreational town track team that my siblings and I participated in. That’s when I first started track and fell in love with the sport.”

Who are your role models in sports? How come?

“My role models are Brenda Martinez, a professional track-and-field athlete and Gabby Douglas, a professional gymnast because, despite the odds, they both exceeded the expectations set for them by others.”

What’s the highlight of your career so far?

“The highlight of my career so far has been setting a personal record for the 800-meter run with a time of 2:33.”

How do you get psyched for a meet? Any superstitions?

“I get psyched for a meet by simply reading the Bible and being encouraged

by my teammates and coaches.”

Have you set personal goals for the upcoming season?

“My personal goals for the upcoming season are to break the 800-meter record nd to continue to improve on my jumping skills.”

How do you have fun these days?

“I have fun these days by hanging out with friends and taking part in the school’s clubs and activities.”

What kind of music are you listening to lately? And who are your favorite artists?

“I like to listen to many different genres but my favorites would have to be R&B and jazz. My favorite artists are Alicia Keys and Bud Shank.”

Jaela Small’s personal bests are: 55-meter, indoor – 8.15; 200m – 28.33; 400m, indoor – 1:05.19; 400m – 1:03.68; 800m, indoor, – 2:33.61; 5K, cross-country, – 21:29.50; long jump – 15-8; and triple jump – 32-2.

Major meet highlights: Second at Indoor Essex County Relays 2016; 3rd in SEC-Large Schools triple jump in 2016; 5th at Essex County Relay triple jump in 2016; 6th in the ECTCA Class Cross-County race.

“She is a great all-around athlete. She is willing to jump into almost any event we need her in at meets. She has evolved into a great team leader. She leads by example and her words.”

— Track Coach Gerry Ryan