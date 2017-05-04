Celebrating the library and how far it has come

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Friends of the West Orange Public Library and supporters got together Sunday, April 30, at the library, to celebrate the completion of the library’s exterior facade repairs and interior improvements; the first anniversary of the formation of the Friends; and to say thank you to the township, library board, library director and staff. The evening activities included wine, food, desserts, a 50/50 raffle, and chances for an afternoon at the Woodhouse Spa, a dinner at Highlawn Pavilion, a chance at winning “The Color of Water,” a photograph by a West Orange photographer and other surprises.

Photos Courtesy of Susan McCartney, Amelia Panico and other Friends of the Library