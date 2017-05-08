WOHS hosts successful Senior Citizen Prom

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — With a great turnout of senior citizens and a large group of enthusiastic students from the Student Council, National Honor Society, musicians and boys’ step team, the West Orange High School Senior Citizen Prom rocked the house on April 19.

“This is the first time the National Honor Society and Student Council worked together on the event, and it’s turned out fantastically,” Assistant Principal Kim Mancarella said in a press release.

The annual prom honors senior citizens in the West Orange community, providing a buffet dinner and entertainment for an anticipated yearly evening out. Students planned the entire event, which featured a step team performance, musical numbers including “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” and “Stand By Me,” and several dance tunes like “YMCA,” “Stayin’ Alive” and “Soul Man.” It was evident that both students and seniors were enjoying their time together. The Electric and Cha-Cha slides, a conga line, and even some disco turns were seen on the dance floor.

Students took videos and photos as they danced with senior citizens, and a walker didn’t slow down senior Frank Grosso, who had come dressed to the nines in his tuxedo.

“Please send me the photo of me and Hayden,” Helena Petersen, who happily posed with Principal Hayden Moore after their annual dance, said.

“We love having the seniors here every year,” Moore noted. “It’s a great time and a great opportunity to bring our students together to honor these great people in our community.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD