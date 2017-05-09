NCJW/Essex receives block grant from Essex County

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women received a $10,000 block grant from the Essex County Department of Economic Development, Training and Employment, Division of Housing and Community Development. The grant will go toward expanding the programs offered by the NCJW/Essex Center for Women, which has helped thousands of women with computer skills, job searches and personal guidance.

“We are very excited about the opportunities that this grant will give to the Center for Women and the various programs that fall under its umbrella,” Sue Wasserman, director of community services for NCJW/Essex, said in a press release.

For more information about the Center for Women, visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org or call 973-994-4994. Programs are nonsectarian and open to all women, regardless of religion.