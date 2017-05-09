Hazel students plant flowers to celebrate Earth Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Hazel Elementary School celebrated Earth Day on April 24 by planting an assortment of colorful flowers along the Hazel Avenue side of the school and in front of the school in planter boxes. The PTA donated approximately 340 plants for the students to plant.

“I want to thank the PTA for the beautiful plants with help from our wonderful custodian, Jerry Companion Jr.,” Principal Will Kochis said in a press release.

The colorful flowers were a mix of marigolds, snapdragons, dusty miller, coleus, begonia and gazania, and it was evident that the students enjoyed celebrating Earth day by beautifying Hazel School.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD