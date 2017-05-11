WOHS Dodgeball Tournament ‘dodges, ducks, dips and dives’ for causes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual West Orange High School Dodgeball Tournament on May 4 “dodged, ducked, dipped and dived” to raise funds for The Principal’s Scholarship and several Relay For Life teams.

Team “Andrei Wasn’t Offsides” went undefeated, taking first place in the tournament. Team members were Natalie Nevins, Kiara Machuca, Dillon Reitberger, Andrei Rosu, Jonathan Banks and Russell Hoffer.

Second place went to Team Groves, formed by West Orange Police Department officers Edwin Diaz, Anthony Piserchio, Robert Krimmel, Jeff Krimmel, Sean Kelly, Patrick Hanson and Vincent Manzella. High school teams and the West Orange Fire Department also participated in the tournament.

The Principal’s Scholarship received $930 from team entrance fees; WOHS Senior Matti Touzeau’s Relay For Life team received more than $200 from attendance fees; and the JROTC Relay For Life Team received all proceeds from food, beverage and snack sales.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD