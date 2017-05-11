Third annual Senior Prom draws a good crowd at K of C

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Human Service, the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Network, and the nursing students at Bloomfield College, again collaborated for its annual Senior Prom for Bloomfield and Glen Ridge seniors. Held on Friday afternoon, May 5, at the Bloomfield Knights of Columbus, it was the third annual prom and attracted, according to Paula Peikes, the supervisor of Human Services, about 150 people and 50 volunteers.

There was plenty of real food to eat and pies and cake for dessert. Peikes said local restaurants donated these while a grant from Partners in Health provided the beverages, the room, and the musical entertainment by a West Orange singer and band called West Hills Project. Bloomfield College provided the table settings.

“It was a great opportunity for our local seniors to socialize in a relaxed setting,” Peikes said. “It also shows the community how important it is to have these activities.”

Part of the partying fun were the sombreros and maracas sported by revelers since the prom coincided with Cinco de Mayo.

—Text and photos by Daniel Jackovino