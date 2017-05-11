VHS alum Wyclef Jean inducted into NJ Hall Of Fame

Multi-talented musician/actor and Vailsburg High School graduate Wyclef
Jean was inducted into the New Jersey Hall Of Fame during a lavish red
carpet ceremony that took place along the historic Asbury Park Boardwalk on
May 7. The Haitian-born entertainer first achieved global success as a member
of the acclaimed New Jersey-based hip-hop group The Fugees. He has won
three Grammy awards along the way for his various musical endeavors.
Jean entered the prestigious hall alongside a dozen other Garden State
greats including actor Ray Liotta, talk show queen Kelly Ripa, groundbreaking
news anchor Connie Chung, author Carol Higgins Clark, sports legends Chuck
Wepner and Rosey Grier, and rocker Tommy James. The primary goal of the
Hall Of Fame commission is to “celebrate our state, honor our legends and
inspire our children by inducting those individuals who exemplify the best of
New Jersey in their chosen fields of interest.”
During his impassioned induction speech, which preceded a riveting musical
performance backed by the New Jersey Hall Of Fame house band, Jean
implored local politicians and statewide policymakers to continue their financial
support of the arts and sports programs for children of all school levels.
