VHS alum Wyclef Jean inducted into NJ Hall Of Fame

Multi-talented musician/actor and Vailsburg High School graduate Wyclef

Jean was inducted into the New Jersey Hall Of Fame during a lavish red

carpet ceremony that took place along the historic Asbury Park Boardwalk on

May 7. The Haitian-born entertainer first achieved global success as a member

of the acclaimed New Jersey-based hip-hop group The Fugees. He has won

three Grammy awards along the way for his various musical endeavors.

Jean entered the prestigious hall alongside a dozen other Garden State

greats including actor Ray Liotta, talk show queen Kelly Ripa, groundbreaking

news anchor Connie Chung, author Carol Higgins Clark, sports legends Chuck

Wepner and Rosey Grier, and rocker Tommy James. The primary goal of the

Hall Of Fame commission is to “celebrate our state, honor our legends and

inspire our children by inducting those individuals who exemplify the best of

New Jersey in their chosen fields of interest.”

During his impassioned induction speech, which preceded a riveting musical

performance backed by the New Jersey Hall Of Fame house band, Jean

implored local politicians and statewide policymakers to continue their financial

support of the arts and sports programs for children of all school levels.