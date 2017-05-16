Traffic signal installed at corner of E. Northfield Road and Chestnut Street

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. was joined by Livingston Mayor Shawn Klein and members of the Livingston Township Council on May 10 to announce that new traffic signal equipment had been installed at the intersection of East Northfield Road and Chestnut Street in Livingston.

“Making sure our roads are safe for pedestrians and motorists is our greatest priority. When Livingston officials recommended the need for the signal, we moved ahead immediately with the project and worked with the township to move the work ahead and minimize any disruption to residents and motorists. This is an example of how different levels of government can pool their resources do what is best for the community,” DiVincenzo said.

“This project was a great collaboration between the town and the county. The residents in the area were concerned about traffic safety and we were grateful to work together to get something done before any tragic accidents occurred,” Klein said.

In the spring of 2015, the township of Livingston approached the Essex County Department of Public Works with a proposal to install traffic control devices at the East Northfield Road and Chestnut Street intersection after a traffic study conducted by the township determined there was a need. The traffic signals meet the most modern standards and are equipped with LED lights that shine brighter and last longer. It also is equipped with GPS clocks to ensure that traffic signal coordination with signals at other nearby intersections is maintained. Also installed were high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian signals with countdown timers and push buttons with feedback. Sidewalks, curbs and pavement damaged during construction were repaired or replaced.

Maser Consulting from Red Bank received a contract to design the intersection upgrades. Foggia Trinity Electric from Scotch Plains was awarded a publicly-bid contract for $282,142 to perform the construction work. Essex County paid two-thirds of the construction costs and Livingston paid one-third. Construction started in September 2016 and was completed in approximately six months.