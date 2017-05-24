‘Mountaineers’ Care Day’ lights up Suriano Stadium with smiles

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual “Mountaineers’ Care Day” on May 12 was held in Suriano Stadium under sunny skies and brought smiles to the faces of all involved. “Mountaineer’s Care Day” is a long-standing tradition at West Orange High School that pairs Mountaineer Mentors with special needs students in middle and high school for a fun afternoon of sports games and dances.

The Mountaineer Mentors are the ambassadors of the high school. They assist at various events, work with younger students, and serve as guides and role models. This year’s complement of mentors is 100-plus strong. The event was organized by high school administration and facilitated by St. Cloud physical education teacher Greg Marchesi and Mountaineer Mentors coordinator Steve Zichella.

Various sports games stations were set up on the field and groups moved in 10-minute rotations. A dance party followed before students headed out.

“This is awesome!” gushed Chloe Fried as she dashed from station to station, high-fiving her team members and having the time of her life.