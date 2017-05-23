Sniffing out guns, drugs and cash

NEWARK, NJ — During Police Week Ceremonies at Veterans Courthouse on May 17, Sheriff Armando Fontoura, left, presented departmental Commendations to K-9 handlers, Det. Carmelo Vinci, center, and Det. Tahir Brown, right. While on duty with the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Vinci’s K-9, Chex, pictured, and Brown’s K-9, Yuma, not pictured, used their amazing olfactory powers to root out a semi-automatic handgun, three pounds of marijuana, drug processing materials and $3,000 in drug cash that were secreted at a Newark drug den. Undersheriff Kevin Ryan, second from left, and Lt. John Tully, second from right, were also on hand to commend the officers and their canines.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post