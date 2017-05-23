Sniffing out guns, drugs and cash

NEWARK, NJ — During Police Week Ceremonies at Veterans Courthouse on May 17, Sheriff Armando Fontoura, left, presented departmental Commendations to K-9 handlers, Det. Carmelo Vinci, center, and Det. Tahir Brown, right. While on duty with the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Vinci’s K-9, Chex, pictured, and Brown’s K-9, Yuma, not pictured, used their amazing olfactory powers to root out a semi-automatic handgun, three pounds of marijuana, drug processing materials and $3,000 in drug cash that were secreted at a Newark drug den. Undersheriff Kevin Ryan, second from left, and Lt. John Tully, second from right, were also on hand to commend the officers and their canines.