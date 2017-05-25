Rowing team honored for saving a life

NUTLEY, NJ — Wednesday, April 26, started out as any other day for the Nutley High School crew team, but by day’s end, team members were lauded as heroes after saving a man who had jumped into the Passaic River.

The man had jumped from the Harrison Avenue Bridge shortly before 5 p.m., just about the time the crew team took to the water for its daily drills.

The 18-member team was divided into two four-man boats; one eight-man boat and a two-man launch.

According to varsity coach Judy McIntyre, the boys alerted her to the situation after they heard a loud splash in the water.

According to McIntyre, two students — senior Michael DeHaas and junior Phil Amiths — threw the struggling man a flotation device.

“The crew motored over to the man and threw him a safety device,” McIntyre told the Nutley Journal in a recent phone interview. “They saw he was struggling.”

First responders were already on their way during the rescue, McIntyre said, as someone had alerted police that the man was about to jump.

McIntyre said that she and the boys pulled the man to shore, while police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel waited on the bridge.

“Firefighters walked down to the bank and put him in the ambulance,” McIntyre said. “It happened very quickly.”

The man was transported to St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark.

Nutley Superintendent of Schools Julie Glazer expressed pride at the team’s quick action.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the way our NHS student athletes and coaches conducted themselves on the river that day,” Glazer told the Nutley Journal in a May 15 email. “Even though we expect great things from our students, we are still in awe of their actions.”

McIntyre said that the crew team members — sophomores, juniors and seniors — did not view themselves as heroes.

“They feel like they helped him, like it was what they were supposed to do,” McIntyre said. “They saw someone in trouble and we were able to get to them and help them. That was all they needed to do. The boys did exactly what they were supposed to do. Everyone held their composure.”

Nutley Mayor Joseph Scarpelli praised the team’s heroic efforts.

“They reacted fast and they helped save someone’s life,” Scarpelli told the Nutley Journal in a recent phone interview. “We’re very proud of them and the action they took. I think they’re a testament to their families. The township is very proud of them.”

McIntyre said both she and the team have been surprised by all the media attention. “It’s very overwhelming and a little embarrassing,” she said. “We were where we were supposed to be. This is a perfect example that these are not just athletes — these are student-athletes.

On May 3, McIntyre, DeHaas and Amiths received a Proclamation of Appreciation from the Nutley Board of Commissioners in recognition of their heroic actions.