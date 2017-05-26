Nutley Scouts inducted into BSA’s Order of the Arrow

NUTLEY, NJ — Six Troop 147 Nutley Scouts were inducted into the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of the Boys Scouts of America.

After the boys were elected by their fellow Scouts back in March, they had to attend one of three induction weekends held at one of the four Northern New Jersey Council Scout camps over the following five months. The current weekend was held at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Hardwick, where the six Scouts joined more than 50 other candidates from all over northern Jersey. The weekend was hampered by three days of on and off rain showers and the candidates had to prove themselves by sleeping outside Friday night, working all day Saturday to improve the camp, fasting during the day, and maintaining silence as they worked.

All the members took the Obligation during the early evening Induction Ceremony where they became full-fledged Ordeal Member Arrowmen.

Thankfully, the rain held up during the ceremony. The ceremony, which has an Indian-based theme, has been used for 102 years since co-founders Dr. E. Urner Goodman and Caroll A. Edson started the Order in 1915 at Treasure Island, Pa., a Scout camp on an island in the Delaware River. All new members are obligated to continue to give cheerful service to the Scouts in their home troop.