CHS seniors attend first-ever Black and Red Breakfast

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School Class of 2017 students were the recipients of what may become a senior class tradition, the Black and Red Breakfast, as the students and their parents and guardians celebrated their accomplishments and listened to the reflections of CHS alumnus Eric Francis in the CHS Cafeteria on May 19.

The inaugural Black and Red Breakfast was the combined efforts of the Home and School Association, Francis, and parents and guardians of the students.

“The idea for the breakfast came about when Francis approached Principal (Elizabeth) Aaron and said that he would like to come back and speak to the students in the senior class,” HSA President Marilyn Wright said in a recent phone interview with the News-Record. “Principal Aaron wasn’t sure at first how we would make that happen. As she and I discussed it, she mentioned the idea of creating an event where he could speak to the entire senior class, and give the seniors and their parents an opportunity to come back and have breakfast together. I approached the HSA board and it was just a matter of us making it work and making it special for the class. Maureen Davenport and Maureen Gray organized the donations and food.”

Davenport and Gray, both parents of children in the school district, co-chaired the planning of the breakfast. Davenport, who is a CHS alumna as well as a kindergarten teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School, was eager to take on the opportunity to give back to her alma mater.

“To be honest, the parents made this very easy for us to do. We reached out to the parents of all the students in grades nine through 11 for food donations, and within minutes the signup sheets were filled,” she said in a recent phone interview with the News-Record. “We’re looking to make this an annual event, and this is my last child in the school district, so I was happy to help.”

Hundreds of excited senior class members and their parents filled the cafeteria as they were treated to a breakfast and the chance to hear some wise words from a fellow CHS Cougar.

Francis started off his address to the senior class talking about attending Marshall Elementary School, South Orange Junior High and finally Columbia High School, from which he graduated in 1968, before going on to the University of Maryland and Villanova Law School.

“It’s nice to be back in a building that holds so many memories for me and to be among so many soon-to-be fellow alums. The fact is that what I was taught at Columbia is learning from my mistakes and failing but not giving up,” Francis said to the audience. “The most important things I learned at Columbia were not math or science or history or any other academics, although those are all important. The most important things I learned were how to make friends, how to keep friends and how to be a friend.

“I learned how to respectfully entertain thoughts and ideas that I didn’t always understand and certainly didn’t always agree with,” he continued. “I also learned that if you don’t think big or dream big, you will never know how far you can go. Take meaningful, prudent risks that you can learn from.”

The event concluded with all present members of the senior class gathering for a class picture in front of the school building.

Photos Courtesy of Joy Yagid