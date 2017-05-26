‘Dot’ and ‘Dash’ coding classes show success at Hazel, Washington

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The May 8 Board of Education meeting featured a special coding presentation by students from Hazel and Washington elementary schools.

The goal of the INNovate New Jersey Summer Blended and Personalized Learning Grant Program was to increase the academic achievements of students in Title I served schools during the summer months that incorporated technology from their traditional school-year instruction.

The program was so successful at Hazel and Washington that it continued as an afterschool program at both schools and students continued to learn how to program “Dot” and “Dash,” “Dot” a talking computer and “Dash” a mobile computer.

The program is offered through the Code.org curriculum. Terry Granato, basic skills and Title I supervisor for the West Orange School District, welcomed Principal Will Kochis, Principal Marie DeMaio and their students to present their coding skills, which were impressive indeed.