World languages honor society inductions held at WOHS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Outstanding students in the world languages program at West Orange High School were recognized in a ceremony on May 17 that inducted juniors into their respective language honor societies as seniors received their cords for graduation.

Tarnoff Cafeteria was filled with family and friends as world languages supervisor Mary Quiroz described the value of learning a second language.

“There are basically four main areas of focus for the chapters: scholarship, service, leadership and character. Each of the societies currently engages in activities that represent these categories,” she said at the event. “The members provide peer tutoring, travel to the elementary schools to promote world language, provide activities for the community at the West Orange Public Library and assist with all functions related to world languages.”

According to Quiroz, the societies exist to create enthusiasm for scholarship, stimulate a desire to render service, promote leadership and develop character in the students of secondary schools.

“I feel strongly that world languages should be apart of every student’s education,” Quiroz said. “We have all heard about global citizens and 21st-century skills, but I believe that learning a second language does more than that. Learning another language creates an atmosphere of mutual understanding; it builds bridges not walls. In order to solve many of the world problems of today (we) require collaboration among nations. This type of collaboration depends on a deep understanding of the cultures, perspectives and languages of many peoples.”

To be considered for acceptance into the Chinese, French, Italian or Spanish honor societies, each student must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 during freshman, sophomore and junior years. Candidates are also successful beyond the academic arena, proving themselves to be dependable inside and outside of school.

“These students are problem solvers. They maintain positive attitudes, and they serve as role models for their peers,” Quiroz said. “Much of this sense of leadership comes from the character that these students possess. Unlike some teens, our candidates have made the decision to embrace qualities such as honesty, cooperation, respect for authority, courtesy to others and a general sense of ethics that promote a positive sense of community.”

La Societa Onoraria Italica welcomes new members Aion Ashby, Siena Pizzano, Michael Gordon, Rachel Porcaro, Bianca Guerriero, Nia Sorbino, Abbie Lepow-Macario, Andrea Stoddard, Ruth Mesfin, Daniela Vargas, Johana Miranda and Margaux Whitehead. The society is led by advisers Vincenza Amabile and Rosanna Zamloot, and President Deborah Alabi, Vice President Abraham Dada, treasurer Michelle Torres and secretary Mayra Tamay.

La Societe Honoraire de Francais welcomes new members Aarushi Bhatnagar, Jaden Thompson, Rebecca Dannemiller, Jordan Walker and Proggya Paromita. The society is led by adviser Dana Peart, and President Bryce Millington and Vice President Noah DeFranchesi.

La Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica welcomes new members Rhode Jeanniton, Daine O’Campo-Martinez, Kayla Johnson, Giselle Pineda, Sara Laine, Paola Serrano, Hillary Lemus, Stefany Vigo, Rubi Martel Cardenas, Gaston Villafan Crocett and Brianne Nieves. The society is led by adviser Honorino Carrera, and President Kelly Gouin, Vice President Steffania Leon and secretary Ana Olivera.

The National Chinese Honor Society welcomes new members Abigail Alarva, Melissa McKenzie, Victoria Aquino, Carlos McKenzie, Wei Huang, Tanveer Qureshi, Samantha James and Lilian Umetiti. The society is led by advisers Yun Abernathy and Yajing Li, and President Peyton Smith, Vice President Acacia Tam, treasurer Ariel Lee and secretary Ivana Onubogu.