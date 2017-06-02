High school student struck and killed on way home from prom

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced June 2 that 17-year-old Christopher Gibbs, a senior at Barringer High School in Newark, was struck by a tractor trailer crossing McCarter Highway near 4th Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. on June 1. Gibbs was returning home from his senior prom when he was hit.

The driver of the tractor trailer stopped and called for help and attempted to render aid. Gibbs was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:24 a.m.

At this time no charges have been filed against the driver. The investigation is active and ongoing.