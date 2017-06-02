Honoring safety partners in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — At Police Week ceremonies at St. Lucy’s Church on May 25, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, seventh from left, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose, fifth from right, presented the Law Enforcement Partnership Award to Sheriff Armando Fontoura, sixth from left.

Working independently within the city of Newark during 2016, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office made nearly 1,500 arrests, recovered 68 high-capacity handguns and seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal narcotics. During that same period, the sheriff’s Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit responded to 347 requests to search for fugitives, explosives, weapons and drugs. The sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management also provided Newark students with 144,000 pints of water during the city’s Schools Water Emergency.