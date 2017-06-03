West Orange Township and school district recognized with NJCC awards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Township and West Orange School District were recognized for several environmental initiatives during the 14th annual New Jersey Clean Communities conference program, “Upstream to Essex County,” held May 24 through 26 at Turtle Back Zoo, McLoone’s Boathouse and Pleasantdale Chateau, all in West Orange.

New Jersey Clean Communities is a statewide, comprehensive, litter-abatement program created by the passage of the Clean Communities Act in 1986. The act provides a funding source for the program by placing a tax on 15 categories of businesses that may produce litter-generating products. The Clean Communities Program Fund generates approximately $20 million each year, 80 percent of which is disbursed each year to municipalities, 10 percent to counties and 10 percent to the state parks service, in addition to $375,000 going to ensure the New Jersey Clean Communities Council Inc. remains solvent.

On May 24, more than 1,000 students from across the state received recognition from NJCC at Turtle Back Zoo for environmental and recycling efforts. West Orange High School’s “Fight for Green” club students received a “Certificate of Appreciation” at the Kids/Teen Awards at the zoo as well as an “Open Space Award” for participating in the tree planting at the Rock on Mt. Pleasant Avenue on April 22. Fight for Green members are also developing an educational program to visit West Orange elementary and middle school students to educate their younger counterparts regarding environmental and recycling opportunities.

In addition to the students, West Orange High School technology and engineering supervisor Ryan Del Guercio received a prestigious “Excellence in Education Award” for his innovative Liter of Light curriculum currently being used at WOHS and planned to be a model program in high schools across the state. Del Guercio received his award on May 25 at the awards dinner at Pleasantdale Chateau.

Also recognized at the awards dinner were several township officials and entities. The Wilshire Grand Hotel was recognized as a conference partner for providing lunch to the students at Turtle Back Zoo. Former West Orange Mayor and current Assemblyman John F. McKeon received the Robert Pellet Leadership Award. And, joining the Fight for Green club, were former Open Space Commissioner Heidi Cohen, Open Space Chairman Joe McCartney and township forester John Linson, who also received Open Space Awards.

Township Councilwoman Susan McCartney received a Conference Partnership Award, an Environmental Quality Award and a Volunteer Award. Assistant Director of Public Works Nick Salese received an Environmental Quality Award and the Public Works Award.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD