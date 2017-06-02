Countdown to graduation begins with West Orange senior prom

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Countdown to graduation began May 26 as West Orange High School seniors dazzled at their prom, held at the Birchwood Manor in Whippany.

The weather was picture-perfect and the seniors, ready to face the world, enjoyed the evening. For parents and family members, the evening was perhaps a bit bittersweet as they watched their children looking all grown up and knowing that in a few short weeks they would be moving on to adulthood. But it was the students’ night to shine, and indeed they did.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD