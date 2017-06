This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Despite clouds and drizzle on Memorial Day, the SOMA spirit was soaring and the South Mountain YMCA’s Memorial Day Duck Race was a resounding success! Honorary Mayor Brooke Jenkins tossed out the first duck followed by more than 600 rubber ducks, which bobbed down the rapids of the Rahway River. Hundreds of locals cheered their ducks to victory and terrific prizes.