Police investigate homicide in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Maplewood Police Chief Robert Cimino announced June 7 that the Maplewood Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a homicide.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on June 7, Wesley Reason, 53, of Maplewood sustained fatal injuries when he was assaulted in his Broadview Avenue home. He was pronounced dead at 3:08 a.m. The preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.