Son charged in death of Maplewood Man

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Maplewood Police Chief Robert Cimino announced June 7 that authorities had made an arrest in connection with that morning’s killing of Wesley Reason, 53, inside his Maplewood home on Broadview Avenue.

The victim’s son, Alexander Taylor Reason, 19, has been charged with murder and weapons charges, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly of the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit. Alexander Reason has been lodged in the Essex County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing, according to Fennelly.

Maplewood police officers were dispatched to the Reason residence at approximately 2:30 a.m. June 7 on a report of an assault. The victim, who was suffering from apparent blunt force injuries, was found unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at 3:08 a.m., according to Fennelly. Both the victim and the suspect lived in the residence, along with other family members.

An investigation conducted by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Task Force and Maplewood detectives led to charges being filed against the suspect. The investigation is continuing at this time. The exact cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by at the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Fennelly.

The charges against this defendant are merely accusations; the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until he is found guilty or pleads guilty in a court of law. No further information is available at this time.