Avalon Bay works to rebuild what was lost in fire

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Avalon Bay is restoring what was lost in the six-alarm fire that tore through the Avalon Apartments construction site on Feb. 4, destroying approximately two-thirds of the site. The fire, which took approximately four hours and 120 firefighters to extinguish, destroyed the work already done of phases 2 and 3 of the Avalon Bay redevelopment project, which will create 235 luxury apartments on the former PSE&G site on Boyden Avenue.

Photos by Daniel Jackovino