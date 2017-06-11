WOHS students learn from Daughters of Israel residents

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Spearheaded by the Jewish Historical Society of New Jersey, in conjunction with Daughters of Israel’s recreation department, students from West Orange High School conducted oral histories on the lives of 15 residents at Daughters. The year-long project was part of the students’ ninth-grade world history honors class, taught by Doug Drabik.

A final culminating event took place at Daughters of Israel on Friday, June 2, in which the oral histories were presented to the residents, their families and members of the community.