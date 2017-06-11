WOHS students learn from Daughters of Israel residents

By on No Comment

Photo Courtesy of Renee Glick
Daughters of Israel resident Rosan Mitola bonds with West Orange High School students Gita Anand, center, and Anika Fernandez.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Spearheaded by the Jewish Historical Society of New Jersey, in conjunction with Daughters of Israel’s recreation department, students from West Orange High School conducted oral histories on the lives of 15 residents at Daughters. The year-long project was part of the students’ ninth-grade world history honors class, taught by Doug Drabik.

A final culminating event took place at Daughters of Israel on Friday, June 2, in which the oral histories were presented to the residents, their families and members of the community.

  , ,

WOHS students learn from Daughters of Israel residents added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply