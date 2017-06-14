DiVincenzo receives Clean Communities Vision I Award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The New Jersey Clean Communities Council has awarded its “Clean Communities Vision I Award” to Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. for his ongoing vision to turn ideas into accomplishments. DiVincenzo is the first-ever winner of the Vision I Award, created this year to recognize vision in open space preservation and environmental stewardship.

“This award is truly about exceptional, unique vision,” NJCCC Executive Director Sandy Huber said in a press release. “It is about seeing what needs to be done and making it all happen for the benefit of so many people.”

In subsequent years, and when deemed appropriate, the Vision I Award will be presented to other public officials, she added.

“No one can do this alone; we all need to work as a team,” DiVincenzo said. “Together, we are preserving open space and making sure the environment is protected. When we started, there were 17 county parks in Essex County. Now we have 23 in what is the first county park system in the entire nation.”