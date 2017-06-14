DiVincenzo receives Clean Communities Vision I Award

By on 1 Comment

Photo Courtesy of Essex County
From left are West Caldwell Campus Vice Principal Joseph DiVincenzo, Essex County Environmental Center Director Tara Casella, West Caldwell Campus Principal Avisha Ingram-Robinson, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., Essex County Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk and Essex County Vocational Technical Schools Superintendent James Pedersen.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The New Jersey Clean Communities Council has awarded its “Clean Communities Vision I Award” to Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. for his ongoing vision to turn ideas into accomplishments. DiVincenzo is the first-ever winner of the Vision I Award, created this year to recognize vision in open space preservation and environmental stewardship.

“This award is truly about exceptional, unique vision,” NJCCC Executive Director Sandy Huber said in a press release. “It is about seeing what needs to be done and making it all happen for the benefit of so many people.”

In subsequent years, and when deemed appropriate, the Vision I Award will be presented to other public officials, she added.

“No one can do this alone; we all need to work as a team,” DiVincenzo said. “Together, we are preserving open space and making sure the environment is protected. When we started, there were 17 county parks in Essex County. Now we have 23 in what is the first county park system in the entire nation.”

  , ,

DiVincenzo receives Clean Communities Vision I Award added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

One Response to "DiVincenzo receives Clean Communities Vision I Award"

  1. Margaret El   June 14, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Joseph DiVincenzo, Jr. Deserves all Awards he receives; he is a true humanitarian & sincerely cares about all people, especially seniors.

    Reply

Leave a Reply